Giants DE Tuck questionable, DT Canty ruled out vs. Buccaneers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Pro Bowl defensive end Justin Tuck is questionable for the New York Giants' Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tuck hurt his left shoulder during last Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys when he was tripped by offensive tackle Flozell Adams. Tuck hasn't practiced all week, and Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Friday that the defensive end was 50-50 for the game at Tampa Bay.
Coughlin also said defensive tackle Chris Canty (calf), wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (foot), linebacker Clint Sintim (groin), cornerback Aaron Ross (hamstring) and running back Danny Ware (elbow) wouldn't play.
Besides Tuck, cornerback Kevin Dockery (hamstring), wide receiver Domenik Hixon (knee) and offensive lineman Adam Koets (ankle) are questionable. Tuck, Dockery and Hixon didn't practice Friday. Koets was limited.
Wide receiver Mario Manningham, who had 10 catches -- one for a touchdown -- against Dallas, also was limited at practice Friday. He is probable for the game.
