Giants DE Pierre-Paul has right finger amputated

Pierre-Paul had his right index finger amputated, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed, according to a source informed of the situation. ESPN first reported the news.
Amputating the finger is expected to simplify and accelerate the recovery, ideally enabling Pierre-Paul to return to the field in two months, according to Rapoport.
The surgery helps explain why the Giants' trainer left Miami Wednesday without seeing JPP, who was undergoing tests, skin grafts and a procedure to place pins in bones.
The Giants had revoked their $60 million long-term contract offer, Rapoport reported early in the week. Pierre-Paul had no intention of accepting that deal, nor does he plan to sign the franchise tag until he's ready to play.
Wednesday's amputation calls to mind Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott, who made the decision to remove part of his right pinky finger in April of 1986. Lott went on to play eight more years in the NFL.
As a defensive end, Pierre-Paul spends the majority of the game hand-fighting with offensive linemen. It remains to be seen how the loss of a finger will affect his play going forward.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.