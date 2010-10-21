Giants DE Kiwanuka reveals he has herniated disc in neck

"The difference between a bulge and a herniation is slight, but being that it is a herniation, it is something that's a little more severe," Kiwanuka said. "There are other things that go along with it, as far as how my body's made up that make it different than other people's would be. It's just a matter of waiting. They're very optimistic it'll heal on its own, but it's just going to take time."