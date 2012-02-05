Giants DE Canty tweets prediction of score, later deletes it

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 03:50 AM

Chris Canty again predicted success for his team, this time just hours before Sunday's Super Bowl, when he tweeted his guess at the final score: "Giants 28, New England 17."

Who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

It's now time for what everyone is waiting for ... Super Bowl XLVI picks. Our analysts, along with various current and former players, share theirs. More ...

The defensive end then apparently thought better of his tweet and deleted it. It no longer appeared on his Twitter page at 3:45 p.m. ET, over three hours after he sent it.

Canty previously promised that the Giants would be throwing a victory parade next week, making headlines but drawing little in the way of ire from Patriots players.

"When a guy says (what Canty said), you don't really take offense to it because what else is he supposed to think?" Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty told The Star-Ledger on Thursday in response to Canty's parade comments. "He's not supposed to think he's going to walk off the field a loser in the Super Bowl."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did his own chirping a week ago. The three-time Super Bowl champion told some 25,000 fans at a send-off in Foxborough, Mass., that he hoped there would be more fans for the rally when the team returned.

Canty tweeted his prediction in response to the following tweet from @JasonRomano, whose LinkedIn bio lists him as an ESPN producer: "Send me your Super Bowl predictions that stink -- Closest to the score gets a copy of @ToddGongwer's new book 'Lead for God's Sake' ".

The NFL -- which allowed players to send tweets during last Sunday's Pro Bowl -- prohibits players from tweeting 90 minutes before other games. Canty's tweet was sent at 12:11 p.m. ET, six hours and 18 minutes before Sunday's scheduled Super Bowl kickoff of 6:29 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) targets Week 14 return vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who's dealing with a lateral meniscus tear, believes he can return in time to play the New York Jets in Week 14 and play through the injury.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge.

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Q&A Show: Jets weapons deserve boost

Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank play Don't @ Me Bro and help you narrow down some big decisions as the fantasy playoffs quickly approach.

news

Move The Sticks: Dead or alive for teams in playoff contention; should Rams rebuild?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Colts. Then, the duo look at the scenario of the Rams tearing it all down and going into rebuild mode. To wrap up the show, the pair pick if certain teams in playoff contention are dead or alive.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE