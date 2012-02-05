Giants DE Canty tweets prediction of score, later deletes it

Chris Canty again predicted success for his team, this time just hours before Sunday's Super Bowl, when he tweeted his guess at the final score: "Giants 28, New England 17."
Who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy?
It's now time for what everyone is waiting for ... Super Bowl XLVI picks. Our analysts, along with various current and former players, share theirs. More ...
The defensive end then apparently thought better of his tweet and deleted it. It no longer appeared on his Twitter page at 3:45 p.m. ET, over three hours after he sent it.
Canty previously promised that the Giants would be throwing a victory parade next week, making headlines but drawing little in the way of ire from Patriots players.
"When a guy says (what Canty said), you don't really take offense to it because what else is he supposed to think?" Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty told The Star-Ledger on Thursday in response to Canty's parade comments. "He's not supposed to think he's going to walk off the field a loser in the Super Bowl."
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did his own chirping a week ago. The three-time Super Bowl champion told some 25,000 fans at a send-off in Foxborough, Mass., that he hoped there would be more fans for the rally when the team returned.
Canty tweeted his prediction in response to the following tweet from @JasonRomano, whose LinkedIn bio lists him as an ESPN producer: "Send me your Super Bowl predictions that stink -- Closest to the score gets a copy of @ToddGongwer's new book 'Lead for God's Sake' ".
The NFL -- which allowed players to send tweets during last Sunday's Pro Bowl -- prohibits players from tweeting 90 minutes before other games. Canty's tweet was sent at 12:11 p.m. ET, six hours and 18 minutes before Sunday's scheduled Super Bowl kickoff of 6:29 p.m. ET.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.