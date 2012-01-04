Giants DC Fewell reportedly under contract for next season

New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell received a one-year contract extension last offseason, committing him to the team through 2012, The Star-Ledger reported Wednesday.
The newspaper cited someone informed of Fewell's contract status, who said the coach was given the extension after he interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans for their head-coaching positions last offseason.
Fewell initially signed a two-year deal with New York following the 2009 season.