Giants DC Fewell reportedly under contract for next season

Published: Jan 04, 2012 at 05:21 PM

New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell received a one-year contract extension last offseason, committing him to the team through 2012, The Star-Ledger reported Wednesday.

The newspaper cited someone informed of Fewell's contract status, who said the coach was given the extension after he interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans for their head-coaching positions last offseason.

Fewell initially signed a two-year deal with New York following the 2009 season.

The Giants' defense ranked 25th in points allowed in 2011, surrendering 25 points per game.

