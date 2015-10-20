Around the NFL

Giants' Daniel Fells (MRSA) released from hospital

Published: Oct 20, 2015 at 09:05 AM

Daniel Fells is going home.

The Giants tight end, who has been battling an aggressive MRSA infection, was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon, NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported. Fells had been undergoing treatment there for three weeks and was facing a potential foot amputation.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that, following seven surgeries, Fells' prognosis had turned optimistic and that amputation was deemed unnecessary. Rapoport added that Fells is expected to have at least two more surgeries to ensure the infected area is clean, properly medicated and washed out.

Fells remains on season-ending injured reserve -- he is unlikely to ever return to the field with his foot forever damaged -- but it's an encouraging sign that he is healthy enough to head home and rehab comfortably without threat of further injury.

