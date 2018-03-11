Around the NFL

Giants cut Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie over pay cut

Published: Mar 11, 2018 at 04:48 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

For Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, it was either "pay cut" or get cut. On Sunday, he chose the latter.

The New York Giants decided Sunday to release the veteran cornerback, and Rodgers-Cromartie confirmed his departure on social media:

The move comes one day after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported DRC was asked by the new Giants regime to take a "significant pay cut" from his $6.5 million salary for the 2018 season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Rodgers-Cromartie was also asked to move to safety, but the corner will instead test the open market as an outside cornerback.

Rodgers-Cromartie joins a slew of top-to-mid tier cornerbacks in the free agency pool. Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman spent just one day on the market before signing an incentive-laden deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Sans Sherman, Malcolm Butler, Trumaine Johnson, Bashaud Breeland, E.J. Gaines, Brent Grimes, Morris Claiborne and Prince Amukamara lead this season's free-agent cornerback class. Of those top talents, the 31-year-old DRC is older than all of them but Grimes.

Rodgers-Cromartie has played for four organizations (Cardinals, Eagles, Broncos, Giants) over 10 seasons in the league. He spent the last four years of his career in New York and was released Sunday with one season remaining on a five-year, $35 million deal signed in 2014.

A two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 second-team All-Pro, DRC saw his production take a hit during New York's tumultuous 2017 season. The corner failed to record an interception for the first time since 2011 and recorded just one pass defensed in 15 games played. Rodgers-Cromartie also incurred a team-issued suspension early in the season after getting into a heated argument with then-Giants coach Ben McAdoo in practice.

It remains to be seen what DRC's market will be, considering the dearth of younger free-agent options at corner this offseason, or whether the veteran footballer will be willing, with another organization, to switch positions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 30

The Giants will again be without two of their top weapons. Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay have been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. Wideouts Sterling Shepard and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ are questionable.
news

Stephon Gilmore set to make Panthers debut after being activated off PUP list

The Stephon Gilmore era in Carolina is set to begin. The star CB was activated off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, clearing him to make his Panthers debut Sunday against the Falcons. 
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday versus the 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week 8 contest.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona. TE ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.
news

Dak Prescott 'sore' after ramping up activity, questionable for Cowboys-Vikings

The Cowboys will soon have to decide whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will play Sunday. Two days before they take on Minnesota, they don't seem any closer to knowing what that decision will be.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will be under center Sunday for Cleveland after a week away. The Browns quarterback, who's dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, received medical clearance to play and will start against the Steelers.
news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Philadelphia running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games. Sanders was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW