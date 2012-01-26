Giants' Cruz will run into old UMass buddy vs. Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Victor Cruz has had a season full of improbable moments, and the New York Giants wide receiver will enjoy another one when he faces an old friend in Super Bowl XLVI.
The once-obscure second-year wideout from the University of Massachusetts known for his celebratory salsa will face New England Patriots safety James Ihedigbo -- who served as his recruiting host when he visited the school 4 ½ years ago.
Ihedigbo exchanged text messages with Cruz before the Patriots defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game and New York edged San Francisco 20-17 in overtime in the NFC Championship Game, Cruz said Thursday.
"He goes:
We're going to win our game, so I'll see you in Indy." I was like:I'll see you in Indy,' and here we are."
Cruz has fond memories of his time at UMass.
"It was a tremendous ride," he said. "We understand how much of a small school it is, and how little guys get an opportunity to come out of that school."
