Giants' Coughlin calls Nicks 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Published: Nov 02, 2011 at 06:06 AM

The New York Giants took the field Wednesday to begin preparations for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots without several key starters.

Wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (hamstring), running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot), center David Baas (knee) and defensive end Osi Umenyiora (knee/shoulder) were all scheduled to sit out the session, according to the team's official website.

Eli Manning

Giants coach Tom Coughlin described Nicks, as "day to day." A league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora that Nicks would play after injuring the hamstring late in last week's win over the Dolphins,

"He tells me he's better and says all the right things," Coughlin said. "But he's not going to work today."

Bradshaw was also injured against the Dolphins but returned to the game. Coughlin said his foot was still "swollen and sore."

Umenyiora practiced all last week and was able to play against the Dolphins despite a knee injury, but exited with a sore shoulder that Coughlin described as "manageable." Umenyiora, though, typically takes Wednesday's off from practice.

