Giants' Coughlin calls Nicks 'day to day' with hamstring injury

The New York Giants took the field Wednesday to begin preparations for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots without several key starters.
Wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (hamstring), running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot), center David Baas (knee) and defensive end Osi Umenyiora (knee/shoulder) were all scheduled to sit out the session, according to the team's official website.
"He tells me he's better and says all the right things," Coughlin said. "But he's not going to work today."
Bradshaw was also injured against the Dolphins but returned to the game. Coughlin said his foot was still "swollen and sore."
Umenyiora practiced all last week and was able to play against the Dolphins despite a knee injury, but exited with a sore shoulder that Coughlin described as "manageable." Umenyiora, though, typically takes Wednesday's off from practice.