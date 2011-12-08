Giants continue to hold out ailing Bradshaw, Jacobs

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 05:30 AM

The New York Giants held a number of players out of practice Thursday, including running backs Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs, according to The Star-Ledger.

Bradshaw sat out for a second straight day after making his return against the Green Bay Packers from a fractured foot. The expectation has been that Bradshaw, who didn't practice last week until Friday, will be rested during the week.

Jacobs is battling a hamstring injury and also missed practice for the second straight day, but should be on the field for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to the report. Giants coach Tom Coughlin told reporters that Friday is the scheduled work day for both Bradshaw and Jacobs.

Safety Kenny Phillips, who declared himself "day to day" on Wednesday with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, was also out again. But defensive coordinator Perry Fewell told reporters on Thursday that Phillips hasn't been ruled out against the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Mario Manningham (knee) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (back) practiced for the second straight day. Coughlin said Manningham, who has missed the last two games, has looked "good, sharp, quick" during the last two practices, according to the New York Daily News.

Center David Baas (neck); linebackers Michael Boley (hamstring), Spencer Paysinger (hamstring) and Mark Herzlich (ankle); and defensive end Osi Umenyiora (ankle/knee) also did not practice.

