Around the NFL

Giants considering trading linebacker Olivier Vernon

Published: Mar 01, 2019 at 04:08 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The New York Giants are currently at an impasse with Landon Collins, but could Big Blue soon be parting ways with a different Pro Bowl defender?

The Giants have discussed the possibility of trading linebacker Olivier Vernon, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday.

If New York sends Vernon on his way, the organization will be cutting bait on one of the biggest signings in franchise history. Just three years ago, the Giants shelled out an $85 million contract over five years for the then-Dolphins pass rusher.

In East Rutherford, Vernon hasn't quite lived up to his monster contract, but has been a solid addition, totaling 22 sacks and 319 tackles in 49 games over three seasons. Injury wise, he missed nine games over the last two years with ankle issues.

Vernon, 28, still has two years left on his deal and is owed over $30 million in base salary over those last seasons.

It remains to be seen what Vernon's market would be. Pass rushers are always at a premium, but there seems to be a surplus of free-agent options or draft prospects available this offseason (Trey Flowers, Frank Clark, Preston Smith, Ezekiel Ansah; Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Rashan Gary, Devin White).

The last big-name linebacker to be traded was Khalil Mack, who was worth more than two first-round picks to the Bears. Vernon does not have Mack's credentials and is not up for a new mega-deal like the All-Pro LB, but last year's Bears-Raiders swap could be a point of reference.

In terms of trading edge rushers, the Jaguars sent defensive end Dante Fowler to the Rams at the trade deadline for a third-rounder and a fifth-rounder. That could be more realistic compensation.

If the Giants don't locate a trade market for Vernon, they could always cut him. New York would take on just $8 million in dead money if it chose to release Vernon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite, health-related leave of absence

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to day with each player's injury designation for Week 15 of the 2022 season.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) questionable for 'TNF' vs. Seahawks

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) is questionable for the 49ers' Thursday night showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle, according to the team's injury report.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol, will not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday.

news

NFL exec Troy Vincent says there will be 'healthy discussion' on making roughing the passer calls reviewable

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters on Wednesday at the December League Meeting that there will be a "healthy discussion" about making fouls such as roughing the passer reviewable -- whether via a coaches' challenge or via a league review.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota placed on injured reserve, will undergo knee surgery

A week after the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder down the stretch, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve and will undergo knee surgery.

news

Zach Wilson elevated to backup QB behind Mike White for Jets' Week 15 game vs. Lions

Zach Wilson has earned a promotion, but not the one he likely wants most. Wilson will function as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback in Week 15, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: WR Chase Claypool still getting up to speed in offense

Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that Chase Claypool's grasp of the Bears' scheme will be complete a month after his acquisition. Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that it's still a work in progress.

news

Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in desire to earn Colts' permanent head coaching gig

Upon making the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, Colts owner Jim Irsay noted the move was for the final eight games of the season and "hopefully more." Despite recent struggles, Saturday is still hopeful of retaining the gig long-term.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Rams QB Baker Mayfield highlight Players of the Week

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield and Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence lead the way in Players of the Week.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones not fretting outbursts: 'I like to show my passion on the field'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones says he's not worried about the recent outbursts cameras have caught of him the last couple of games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE