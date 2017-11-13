Around the NFL

Giants co-owners: Ben McAdoo 'has our support'

Published: Nov 13, 2017 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Less than 24 hours after the New York Giantslost to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers, the team's owners said they'll wait until the end of the year before determining if they'll make changes.

"Coach] Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season," [Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a statement Monday. "Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are.

"Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

McAdoo's future with the team has been the subject of speculation for weeks after the Giants transformed from potential Super Bowl favorite in the preseason to NFC afterthought. Sunday's loss to the 49ers might have represented the low point for a team that has been ravished by injuries and hampered by relatively average quarterback play by Eli Manning.

McAdoo, understandably, has been standing at the center of for the Giants' problems, but multiple reports, including one from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport last month, affirmed Mara and Tisch aren't planning to make potential changes to the coaching staff or front office until after the season is over.

At 1-8, the season is more or less already over for a Giants team that would need nothing short of going unbeaten the rest of the season just to get within a sniff of potential postseason contention. That might be the only thing that could spare McAdoo from being a coaching casualty by the end of the year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (elbow) questionable for Thanksgiving night vs. 49ers

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (elbow) is questionable to play Thursday against the 49ers, but head coach Pete Carroll believes he'll be out there. Seattle lead back Kenneth Walker is doubtful to play. 
news

Week 12 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones says 'we'll see' if he starts Sunday vs. Giants

Mac Jones spoke with reporters on Wednesday and did not say if he would be the Patriots' starting quarterback this Sunday vs. the Patriots.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, 49ers QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Week

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tabbed as best from Week 11. 
news

Luke Musgrave suffered lacerated kidney in win over Chargers; Packers TE won't play vs. Detroit

Packers TE Luke Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win vs Chargers, which required a stay in the hospital, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury will force Musgrave out of Thanksgiving Day's game vs. Detroit. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals confident QB Jake Browning will be able to handle starting job in place of Joe Burrow

With Joe Burrow out for the season, the Cincinnati Bengals turns to quarterback Jake Browning, who's breathing confidence into the Bengals coaching staff ahead of his first-career start. 
news

Zach Wilson doesn't believe Jets 'scapegoated' him with demotion

Following his benching this past week, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said his demotion was justified and that he doesn't feel as though he's being blamed for New York's offensive woes.
news

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce implores fans ahead of homestand: 'That Black Hole has to be real'

Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce is imploring the Raider Nation to bring the intensity to Allegiant Stadium, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens owning AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Doesn't really mean anything right now'

Following Monday night's Chiefs loss, the Ravens are the AFC's No. 1 seed heading into Sunday. But that distinction doesn't mean much to Lamar Jackson at this point in the season. 
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel 'fired up' about start of 'Hard Knocks'

In the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel gave an impassioned speech to his players and staff, showcasing their journey since April 17.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to be ready prior to the start of the 2024 season.