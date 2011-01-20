Giants center O'Hara reportedly has first of two surgeries

New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara, who battled a Lisfranc injury in his foot for most of the season, had surgery to repair the damage, The Star-Ledger reported Thursday, citing a source informed of the procedure.
O'Hara, 34, who played in just six games this past season because of injuries, had the surgery -- the first of two he's scheduled to have -- on Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowl selection will have surgery to deal with a bone chip that was damaging his Achilles tendon and an ankle bone spur in a few weeks, the newspaper said.
The source said O'Hara's attempts to play through his injuries actually made them worse. Before this season, O'Hara had missed just seven games during the previous eight seasons.