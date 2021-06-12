Giants CB Sam Beal pleads guilty to two gun-related charges

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal pleaded guilty to two gun-related charges last week stemming from an arrest in June of 2020, according to court documents obtained by NFL Media.

Beal withdrew his former plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea on June 4 in Lorain County, Ohio. He has been entered into a pretrial diversion program and placed on two years of probation. Beal was arrested on June 2, 2020 following a traffic stop and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm and marijuana possession.

"We have been aware of the situation," a Giants spokesman said, per The Record's Art Stapleton. "We have no further comment at this time."