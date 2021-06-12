Giants CB Sam Beal pleads guilty to two gun-related charges

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal pleaded guilty to two gun-related charges last week stemming from an arrest in June of 2020, according to court documents obtained by NFL Media.
Beal withdrew his former plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea on June 4 in Lorain County, Ohio. He has been entered into a pretrial diversion program and placed on two years of probation. Beal was arrested on June 2, 2020 following a traffic stop and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm and marijuana possession.
"We have been aware of the situation," a Giants spokesman said, per The Record's Art Stapleton. "We have no further comment at this time."
The Giants selected Beal in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He's appeared in just six games for New York and opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.