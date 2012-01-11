Giants CB Ross cleared to resume practicing after concussion

Published: Jan 11, 2012 at 08:40 AM

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw was held out of Wednesday's practice, and was listed by the team with foot and back injuries.

Giants' defense has what it takes

The Giants' defense has been rolling lately, Bucky Brooks writes, and has the ability to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. More ...

The New York Daily News reported Bradshaw came out of the wild-card win over the Atlanta Falcons with a sore back, but the Giants don't consider it serious. Bradshaw hasn't practiced until Friday in recent weeks.

Cornerback Aaron Ross was cleared by doctors to practice following a concussion and was listed as taking part in a limited portion of the session.  Running back Danny Ware also suffered a concussion against the Falcons but was held out on Wednesday, along with linebacker Mark Herzlich (ankle).

The two other Giants listed on the injury report are defensive end Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee) and running back Da'Rel Scott (knee).

The Packers are healthy and rested after a bye week, leading coach Mike McCarthy to say he felt positive about the status of the team. 

"I feel very good about the health of our football team," McCarthy remarked. "The guys that were listed are close to being full. This is as healthy as we've been in quite some time."

McCarthy described the rehab of left tackle Chad Clifton as positive and said his progress would be evaluated during the week. Clifton (hamstring, back), who returned to play in the season finale, was listed as limited in practice. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (groin) and linebacker Rob Francois (hamstring) were also limited.

