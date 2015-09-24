Giants capitalize on turnovers to get first victory

The Giants' defense deserves plenty of the credit. They loaded up to stop the run, showing a lack of respect for Cousins -- and it paid off. Washington was held to 88 yards on the ground, and the Giants forced a fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter. New York's defense is seriously lacking in talent, but it has played respectable team defense through three weeks. To put it another way: They are playing better defense than a year ago despite the lack of star power.