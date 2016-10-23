Giants capitalize on Case Keenum INTs to defeat Rams

Around the NFL

LONDON -- The New York Giants (4-3) capitalized on Los Angeles Rams (3-4) quarterback Case Keenum's four interceptions and secured their second-straight victory with a 17-10 win in London.

Here's what we learned from Sunday's game at Twickenham Stadium:

  1. Keenum's four interceptions weren't enough to convince coach Jeff Fisher to make a change to Jared Goff, even with the team's bye week and a three-game losing streak.

 "We're staying with Case," Fisher told reporters after the game before he was asked the question. Keenum is hardly the only problem in the Rams' attack, but the offense failed to score on its final 10 possessions Sunday. His limitations on deep balls showed up numerous times Sunday. Fisher placed the blame on Keenum's game-sealing interception on receiver Brian Quick not seeing an audible call at the line of scrimmage.

  1. Giants safety Landon Collins was playing like a Pro Bowler even before his two-interception performance in London. His pick-six return was one of the plays of the year, showing a change of direction we didn't know Collins had. Playing as a "box safety," few defenders consistently deliver bigger hits week after week. For the second straight game, he was easily the Giants' best defender in a victory.
  1. Jeff Fisher was quick to blame his wide receivers rather than Keenum for the four interceptions.

"I'll make changes at receiver before I make a change at QB," Fisher said after the game.

Tavon Austin was targeted on three of the picks, one of them being a clear drop. That was the play Collins brought back for a touchdown. Austin also fumbled twice, gaining 57 yards on 15 targets. He's one of the guys Fisher should consider benching. 

  1. On an ugly day for offense, Odell Beckham didn't get to put on a show like he wanted overseas. While he only caught five passes for 49 yards, his leaping 22-yard gain over two Rams defenders on a third-and-long set up the game-winning score. Eli Manning just threw a jump ball to Beckham, something we'd like to see more of in this station-to-station offense. 
  1. The Giants are still searching for answers on offense. But their defense has a clear identity. Janoris Jenkins had another great game. Along with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a healthy Eli Apple, this is one of the best secondaries in football.
  1. Giants coach Ben McAdoo called his team "tough and physical" after the game, but that's definitely not true on offense. The team is absolutely fearful of running the ball in short-yardage situations because the line gets no push up front. New York had only 36 yards rush and 232 total yards. The Giants haven't rushed for over 45 yards as a team in three weeks.
