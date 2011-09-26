Giants' Canty believes hit that hurt Vick was by the book

"Obviously, he has been a little banged up, and I can understand how he feels, but again, it is his opinion," Canty said. "Obviously, you want to play within the rules of the game. We're not trying to play dirty or anything like that. I tried to make a concentrated effort to hit him legally. He's a short guy and I'm not, so it's tough to get down there. We play hard and compete hard. It's unfortunate he got banged up. It is what it is."