Giants' Canty believes hit that hurt Vick was by the book

New York Giants defensive tackle Chris Canty insisted Monday there was nothing wrong with his hit that left Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick with a bruised non-throwing hand.
"No, I didn't think there was anything wrong with the hit when it took place," Canty said. "I didn't think there was anything wrong with the hit after looking at it again today."
Canty hit Vick after the quarterback completed a 23-yard pass to Jeremy Maclin during the third quarter of Sunday's 29-14 Giants victory. Replays showed Canty's helmet hit Vick's facemask, though an official who helped Vick get up seemed to indicate that Canty hit the quarterback with his shoulder.
After the game, Vick blasted officials for not calling a roughing-the-passer penalty and said he wants to be treated like other quarterbacks. He later backed off those statements and said he wouldn't complain anymore.
"Obviously, he has been a little banged up, and I can understand how he feels, but again, it is his opinion," Canty said. "Obviously, you want to play within the rules of the game. We're not trying to play dirty or anything like that. I tried to make a concentrated effort to hit him legally. He's a short guy and I'm not, so it's tough to get down there. We play hard and compete hard. It's unfortunate he got banged up. It is what it is."
Canty said putting Vick out of the game wasn't his intent.
"You know, it's unfortunate that he got injured," Canty said. "We're not out there trying to injury anyone. We're all competitors. We're competing at the highest level. It is unfortunate for him and unfortunate for their football team. We're all competing. We're all competitors. We have to go out and play hard."
