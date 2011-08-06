Giants camp report: Status of 'Player No. 72' hangs over team

2. The loss of tight end Kevin Boss in free agency to the Raiders is being viewed with far less panic within the organization than it is by the public. The Giants liked Boss and tried hard to retain him, but his limitations as a blocker and as a mid-range receiving threat were at times, counterproductive. The issue is how he will be replaced. Travis Beckum, who is more of a flex tight end in the mold of Dallas Clark and Dustin Keller, is penciled in as the starter. Although Beckum is the best receiving threat of any in-house option, a team official said he's also a solid blocker. Jake Ballard and Bear Pascoe also are in the mix, but more as blocking threats. How the tight ends will be used is being worked out.