Giants' Burress misses therapy session, held out of starting lineup

Published: Oct 26, 2008 at 10:56 AM

PITTSBURGH -- New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress was held out of the starting lineup and didn't enter Sunday's key game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until the second quarter after missing a therapy session for a sore shoulder and neck on Saturday.

Burress, a former Steelers receiver who is playing in Pittsburgh for the first time since signing with the Giants in 2005, was suspended for one game earlier this season because he missed a team meeting. This week, he was fined $45,000 by the NFL for various issues following the Oct. 19 game against the 49ers.

Burress and Giants coach Tom Coughlin exchanged words after Burress was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for yelling at the official -- the play that led the NFL to fine him $20,000. The other $25,000 in fines were for talking negatively about the official after the game ($20,000) and for throwing a football into the stands ($5,000).

The Giants and Steelers each took 5-1 records into the game, only the second Giants visit to Pittsburgh in 36 years.

Steelers running back Willie Parker was deactivated for a fourth consecutive game because of an ongoing knee problem. Parker, a Pro Bowl running back, practiced Wednesday and Thursday before the problem flared up, causing him to sit out Friday's workout.

Steelers defensive end Aaron Smith was active for the game despite missing all practices last week for what the team said were personal reasons.

Also out -- but not for injury reasons -- was Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes, who faces a marijuana-related charge in Pittsburgh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Holmes would be held out for causing a distraction to the team.

Steelers left tackle Marvel Smith (back) also was out and was replaced for the second game in a row by Max Starks.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane set to make official UFC debut back in Jacksonville

Former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane will return to action in Duval on Saturday. This time around, however, he'll be making his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut when he toes the line with Justin Tafa in a heavyweight scrap on UFC on ABC 5.

news

2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall

Which offenses and defenses are poised for significant improvement in the 2023 NFL season? Resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights four units on each side of the ball that will make the biggest jump this fall.

news

State of the 2023 New Orleans Saints: Can Derek Carr spark offensive rebound, deliver playoff berth?

New Orleans spent the past two playoff-free seasons cycling through quarterbacks. Will Derek Carr provide stability at the position and deliver a postseason berth in his first year in the Big Easy? Adam Rank explores the state of the Saints.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More