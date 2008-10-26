Giants' Burress misses therapy session, held out of starting lineup

PITTSBURGH -- New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress was held out of the starting lineup and didn't enter Sunday's key game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until the second quarter after missing a therapy session for a sore shoulder and neck on Saturday.
Burress, a former Steelers receiver who is playing in Pittsburgh for the first time since signing with the Giants in 2005, was suspended for one game earlier this season because he missed a team meeting. This week, he was fined $45,000 by the NFL for various issues following the Oct. 19 game against the 49ers.
Burress and Giants coach Tom Coughlin exchanged words after Burress was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for yelling at the official -- the play that led the NFL to fine him $20,000. The other $25,000 in fines were for talking negatively about the official after the game ($20,000) and for throwing a football into the stands ($5,000).
Steelers running back Willie Parker was deactivated for a fourth consecutive game because of an ongoing knee problem. Parker, a Pro Bowl running back, practiced Wednesday and Thursday before the problem flared up, causing him to sit out Friday's workout.
Steelers defensive end Aaron Smith was active for the game despite missing all practices last week for what the team said were personal reasons.
Also out -- but not for injury reasons -- was Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes, who faces a marijuana-related charge in Pittsburgh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Holmes would be held out for causing a distraction to the team.
Steelers left tackle Marvel Smith (back) also was out and was replaced for the second game in a row by Max Starks.
