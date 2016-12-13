Giants bring heat, blankets to take down Cowboys

Dallas brought one of the NFL's most potent offenses to the contest, leaning on a run-first approach powered by the dynamo known as Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys didn't differ against the Giants, handing the ball to Elliott 24 times as the rookie churned up 107 yards. But very few of those totes turned into big gains, as the Giants played disciplined, controlled defense against a Dallas running game that is dependent on zone and power schemes. When the Cowboys' linemen flowed upfield, the Giants stuck to fundamental play, fighting through the point of greatest resistance to clog up running lanes. As the game progressed, New York only got better at defending the zone, which peaked late in the fourth with Damon "Snacks" Harrison's tackle for loss.