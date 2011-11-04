Giants' Bradshaw won't play Sunday; RB to avoid foot surgery

Published: Nov 04, 2011 at 06:30 AM

The New York Giants announced Saturday running back Ahmad Bradshaw, wide receiver Hakeem Nicks and center David Baas did not travel with the team for Sunday's game in New England and won't play against the Patriots.

The Giants downgraded Bradshaw (fractured foot), Nicks (hamstring) and Baas (knee) after all three were listed as doubtful.

Coach Tom Coughlin updated Bradshaw's condition Friday saying the fifth-year veteran does not need surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot after he missed his third straight practice. Bradshaw, Nicks and Baas were all injured in last week's win over Miami.

"The doctors felt that it wouldn't be necessary for him to have surgery right now," Coughlin said, adding that Bradshaw would try to play through the pain, which he did for a similar injury in 2009.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who has a team-high 8.5 sacks, also missed practice with concussion-type symptoms suffered Thursday and is questionable.

"He got hit in the head when he was making a play," Coughlin said. "The two helmets hit together and I didn't think much of it and then all of a sudden he was off to the side. He didn't feel good and they shut him right down."

Pierre-Paul had a headache on Friday and the team had him take tests for a concussion.

First-round draft pick Prince Amukamara (foot) was expected to travel with the team for the first time this season and is questionable. He was hurt in training camp.

"I haven't had any reps with the (first) team. But moving wise, I feel like I am ready to cover and ready to hit," Amukamara said.

With Nicks out, the Giants activated third-year receiver Ramses Barden (ankle) off the physically unable to perform list to bolster the receiving corps. Barden has not played since breaking his left ankle last year.

Linebacker Michael Boley (knee), receiver Mario Manningham (illness), tight end-fullback Bear Pascoe (finger), and defensive ends Justin Tuck (groin) and Osi Umenyiora (knee-shoulder) are all probable.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

