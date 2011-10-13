Giants' Bradshaw will excel without Jacobs in Week 6

Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Stat: Flacco is 2-0 vs. the Texans, completing 66.1 percent of his passes against them for 420 yards, four TDs and no interceptions.

Analysis: The Texans are better on pass defense this time around. They currently rank 10th in the NFL, and Flacco still lacks the desired weaponry to truly challenge the better defenses he faces on a consistent basis. Hopefully, you do not have to roll with Flacco because of a bye week situation. There are certainly much better choices on a lot of fantasy squads this week. Go with the alternative if you can. You should also note the Texans lead the AFC with 15 sacks.