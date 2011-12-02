Giants' Bradshaw practices for first time since breaking foot

Published: Dec 02, 2011 at 06:06 AM

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw returned to practice on Friday for the first time since fracturing his foot in Week 8.

While Bradshaw has said he would play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Giants coach Tom Coughlin said the running back would have to practice in order to play for the first time in five weeks. That step has now been taken, and Bradshaw expects to be in the lineup against the Packers.

"I'm happy to be out there, man," Bradshaw said. "I felt great. I plan on doing whatever I have been doing, like the last weeks I did play. Hopefully, I can handle everything."

Coughlin was a little more cautious discussing Bradshaw's status, saying the deciding factors on whether Bradshaw plays will be how his foot feels on Saturday and whether doctors will clear him to play.

"If he's ready to play, if he's mentally and physically got the green light and he's done some things during the course of the week, we'll see," Coughlin told the team's official website about Bradshaw's chances of playing.

Bradshaw was officially listed as questionable by the Giants, along with linebacker Michael Boley (hamstring).

The Giants also listed wide receiver Mario Manningham (right knee) as doubtful. The Star-Ledger reported Manningham sat out practice Friday and was relegated to a stationary bike.

Wide receivers Hakeem Nicks (concussion/ribs) and Victor Cruz (hip), defensive end Justin Tuck (ankle) and cornerback Derrick Martin (hamstring) are all probable.

The Packers ruled out linebackers Desmond Bishop (calf) and A.J. Hawk (calf) and left tackle Chad Clifton (hamstring, back).

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

