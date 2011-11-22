Giants' Boley doesn't care about Coughlin's sideline criticism

Published: Nov 22, 2011 at 05:12 AM

When New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin offered up a scathing postgame assessment of his team's 17-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it didn't exactly fall on deaf ears.

Coughlin opened up the flood gates when he said the Giants' running game was "pathetic" and the team was "manhandled" by the Eagles. Injured linebacker Michael Boley, who took in the game from somewhere other than the field, heard Coughlin's criticism.

Then, he basically ignored it.

"I mean, it's his assessment," said Boley, according to the New York Daily News. "I've always said, coaches coach, players play. We (are) in the trenches. We really know what goes on out there. For someone on the side to say this doesn't happen, it doesn't mean nothing to me."

Coughlin, in turn, didn't seem too concerned about what Boley had to say.

"I don't worry about it, if it's what I think is truthful," Coughlin said. "I'm not going to embarrass any one individual, nor am I going to speak before I think about it. But when you're upset the way I was upset, I don't really think there's anyone who would take a real issue with what I said."

So Coughlin admits his frustration, but also acknowledges his words were premeditated. It seems as though his message got through.

Boley and running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot) likely will be evaluated during the middle of the week to see when they can return to practice, the Daily News reported. Coughlin hinted the team would be cautious with Bradshaw, who has missed the past three games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Debrief: 32 thoughts for 32 teams after the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Gregg Rosenthal presents one thought on all 32 teams. Will Carolina regret going in on Sam Darnold? Can Aaron Rodgers be appeased? Did Urban Meyer risk too much?
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Family matters: Why Osa Odighizuwa wants to advocate for mental health 

Mental illness struck his family twice, first his father, then his brother. Now, with lessons learned the hard way, the third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys wants NFL locker rooms to be judgment-free spaces where players in crisis can seek help, writes Chase Goodbread.
news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW