Giants best Patriots again in classic to win Super Bowl XLVI

Those who thought Super Bowl XLVI could never live up to Super Bowl XLII were treated to another tense, back-and-forth classic between the Giants and the Patriots. Tune in to NFL Network Monday for the celebration in New York -- and the postmortem in New England.
» Spot-on from beginning to end Sunday night, Eli Manning won his second Super Bowl MVP award for coolly, calmly steering the New York Giants to a 21-17 victory with a last-minute touchdown drive.
» As soon as Tom Brady's last-gasp pass hit the turf, fans were asking where Super Bowl XLVI ranks among the game's glorious history. Gil Brandt says it's pretty darn high.
» Move over, David Tyree. Mario Manningham is the new star in the Giants' latest version of "The Catch."
» Kevin Gilbride's offensive game plan was genius, Bucky Brooks writes, and it was the difference for the Giants.
» While confetti rained from the rafters, the mood of the exhausted and disappointed Patriots was in sharp contrast to the celebrations on the field.
» Madonna pulled off an extravagant Super Bowl halftime show -- complete with throne -- but didn't have complete control of things Sunday night, as guest singer M.I.A. flipped her middle finger to the audience.
