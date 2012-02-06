Giants best Patriots again in classic to win Super Bowl XLVI

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 10:05 PM

Those who thought Super Bowl XLVI could never live up to Super Bowl XLII were treated to another tense, back-and-forth classic between the Giants and the Patriots. Tune in to NFL Network Monday for the celebration in New York -- and the postmortem in New England.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Giants' 21-17 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

» Can't wait? Watch it now on Game Rewind
» NFL Network schedule

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» Spot-on from beginning to end Sunday night, Eli Manning won his second Super Bowl MVP award for coolly, calmly steering the New York Giants to a 21-17 victory with a last-minute touchdown drive.

» As soon as Tom Brady's last-gasp pass hit the turf, fans were asking where Super Bowl XLVI ranks among the game's glorious history. Gil Brandt says it's pretty darn high.

» Move over, David Tyree. Mario Manningham is the new star in the Giants' latest version of "The Catch."

» Kevin Gilbride's offensive game plan was genius, Bucky Brooks writes, and it was the difference for the Giants.

» While confetti rained from the rafters, the mood of the exhausted and disappointed Patriots was in sharp contrast to the celebrations on the field.

» Miss any of the commercials on Super Sunday? Don't worry. We have you covered with a complete archive.

» Madonna pulled off an extravagant Super Bowl halftime show -- complete with throne -- but didn't have complete control of things Sunday night, as guest singer M.I.A. flipped her middle finger to the audience.

» You could win $1 million with the all-new fantasy game from the NFL.

» Sign up for the new NFL Magazine and get the kind of action-packed, exclusive content you won't find anywhere else. Subscribe today and get 75 percent off newsstand prices.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

2020 QB class showing all-time potential in Year 3; San Francisco 49ers have frightening upside

With Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts all thriving in Year 3, Bucky Brooks says the 2020 QB class has all-time potential. How do the four signal-callers stack up against each other? Let's rank 'em! Plus, the scariest team in the NFL right now.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE