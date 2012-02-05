Giants beat Patriots again to win Super Bowl XLVI

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 01:04 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Eli Manning and the Giants one-upped Tom Brady and the Patriots again, coming back with a last-minute score to beat New England 21-17 Sunday night for New York's fourth Super Bowl title.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Giants' 21-17 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

» Can't wait? Watch it now on Game Rewind
» NFL Network schedule

It was a rematch of Super Bowl XLII, when Manning led New York past New England to ruin the Patriots' bid for a perfect season.

This was the first Super Bowl with two starting quarterbacks who previously won the big game's MVP award -- and they took turns being brilliant. Manning became the first QB to open a Super Bowl with nine consecutive completions. Later, Brady put together a run of 16 completions in a row, breaking another Super Bowl mark.

But in the end, it was Manning who directed the nine-play, 88-yard drive that put New York ahead when running back Ahmad Bradshaw scored the winning touchdown.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins visits shelter on 'Hard Knocks' to serve domestic violence survivors

The fourth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a poignant off-the-field moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited a shelter to serve victims of domestic abuse, an issue close to his heart.

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Christian Watson a must-start

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson downplayed a recent report that Wilson had lost support in the Denver locker room.

news

Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'

Speaking on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule expressed regret for accepting the job.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE