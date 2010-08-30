Giants backup QB Sorgi's shoulder injury could cost him job

Published: Aug 30, 2010 at 09:30 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Backup quarterback Jim Sorgi probably will miss the New York Giants' preseason finale against the New England Patriots, and that might put his job in jeopardy.

The seventh-year quarterback's injured right shoulder has improved only slightly over the past two weeks and he has no idea when he will return to practice.

"I don't want to speculate on how long it's going to be," Sorgi said Monday. "I'm trying to take it one day at a time, and I'm happy the team has been this patient with me. Hopefully, they can be a little bit more patient and wait until I get better."

Sorgi tore a muscle in his shoulder two weeks ago in a preseason game against the Jets. The injury prevents his throwing, a major concern with the Giants needing to reach the 53-man roster limit by Saturday.

Sorgi was clearly frustrated Monday.

"I don't know if their patience is wearing thin, but I'm sure it is," Sorgi said. "It's just a numbers game and getting to be that point. Like I said, it's a tough position for me to be in, and a tough position for them to be in. I don't really have much else to say."

Sorgi was signed in the offseason to back up Eli Manning. He spent the previous six seasons in Indianapolis backing up Eli's brother, Peyton.

With Sorgi sidelined, second-year pro Rhett Bomar has been getting the snaps with the second team. He also played the entire second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Manning sidelined because of a gash on the left side of his head.

Sorgi was examined by Giants doctors on Sunday. He said the injury, a torn anterior capsule in his throwing arm, had improved a little, but not enough.

"I have never had it so I don't know how it's supposed to feel or how quickly it's supposed to get better," he said. "I know it's different in a quarterback, a thrower, than it is in other positions. We're trying to keep that in mind and it's just the timing of when it happened and the timing of when it's supposed to get better by. It's bad timing for both sides."

Chad Pennington missed last season with the Miami Dolphins with a similar injury.

Sorgi refused to speculate about next week.

"There is no following week," he said. "It all depends on what the team wants to do, and I don't really have much going on and much to say. It's out of my hands."

