Giants apply franchise tag to Weatherford after only one season

The New York Giants have placed the franchise tag on punter Steve Weatherford after only one season with them.
2012's notable free agents
Matt Flynn highlights a group of intriguing players waiting to hit the free agent market. Here's a list of some of the more notable ones. More ...
"What a blessing to have another opportunity to be a NY Giant for at least another season," Weatherford said via Twitter. "God is good!!!"
Weatherford was a key contributor in the team's run to the Super Bowl championship, both as a punter and a holder on kicks.
Weatherford has played six seasons in the NFL with five teams. He was the Saints' regular punter for 2006 and '07, played for New Orleans, Kansas City and Jacksonville in 2008, then joined the New York Jets for 2009 and 2010.
Weatherford will be paid the average of the top five salaries at the position by the Giants. If he signs with another team, New York will get two first-round draft picks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.