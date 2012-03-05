Giants apply franchise tag to Weatherford after only one season

Published: Mar 05, 2012 at 07:53 AM

The New York Giants have placed the franchise tag on punter Steve Weatherford after only one season with them.

"What a blessing to have another opportunity to be a NY Giant for at least another season," Weatherford said via Twitter. "God is good!!!"

Weatherford was a key contributor in the team's run to the Super Bowl championship, both as a punter and a holder on kicks.

Weatherford has played six seasons in the NFL with five teams. He was the Saints' regular punter for 2006 and '07, played for New Orleans, Kansas City and Jacksonville in 2008, then joined the New York Jets for 2009 and 2010.

He left the Jets but didn't switch stadiums, signing with the Giants for 2011. Weatherford averaged 45.7 yards gross and 39.2 net, and was particularly effective as the Giants won their last two regular-season games and four postseason games.

Weatherford will be paid the average of the top five salaries at the position by the Giants. If he signs with another team, New York will get two first-round draft picks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

