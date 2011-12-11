Giants' Andrews optimistic he'll play again after blood clot scare

New York Giants tackle Stacy Andrews is receiving treatment for blood clots doctors discovered in his lungs last week and is optimistic about an eventual return to the playing field.
Andrews was hospitalized last Saturday, the day before the Giants' game against the Green Bay Packers, when doctors discovered pulmonary embolisms in both of Andrews' lungs.
"We'll have an appointment scheduled within two-to-three months to see if they're all gone," Andrews told the New York Post. "If not, take no more than six months and it should be gone. No long-term impact at all. I'm excited about that."
The blood clots ended Andrews season, but the eight-year veteran said he was grateful the ailment wasn't more serious. Andrews coughed up blood the day before going to the hospital but dismissed it as a minor problem. He finally sought out a Giants assistant trainer when the pain became excessive.
"I guess (the pain) was from the Man Above saying it's something serious," Andrews said.