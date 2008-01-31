Giants and Patriots similar in the way they were built

Before we do, however, here's an interesting note about Giants tight end Michael Matthews as it relates to this topic. Matthews went undrafted last spring, and the two teams that expressed interest in signing him entering training camp were -- you guessed it -- the Giants and Patriots. Both teams offered the Georgia Tech product $7,500 to sign. Matthews sided with the Giants, figuring he might have a better chance to make their roster. Sure enough, he made it from the start and has been the No. 2 tight end since Jeremy Shockey went down.