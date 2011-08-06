Giants' Amukamara out indefinitely after breaking bone in foot

New York Giants first-round draft pick Prince Amukamara is out indefinitely with a fractured bone in his left foot.
A day after signing with the Giants, Amukamara was hurt in practice Saturday night and left the field.
Roughly an hour after the workout ended, the Giants said that the cornerback from Nebraska fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. He will have surgery to have a screw inserted in the foot and be sidelined for an undetermined period.
It was not immediately clear how he was hurt. He left the field with a member of the Giants medical staff and X-rays subsequently revealed the fracture.
Amukamara, the 19th overall selection in April's draft, signed a four-year, $8.18 million contract Friday after missing the first five days of training camp. He practiced with the team for the first time that evening, but mostly stayed close to the coaches and veterans to see what was happening.
The cornerback was confident on Friday that he would be able catch up, saying he also had been told by the coaches not to push things too quickly because the Giants have starting cornerbacks Terrell Thomas and Corey Webster returning and former first-round pick Aaron Ross (2007) backing them up.
However, the 22-year-old also knew that the first preseason game was a week away. "Time is running out so I am sure they want to work me in pretty quick," Amukamara said.
All he can do now is wait for his foot to heal.
The Giants also announced via Twitter Saturday that tight Ben Patrick was placed on the reserve/retired list after "he decided he no longer wants to play." Patrick, who had played all four of his seasons in Arizona, had signed with the Giants on Monday.
"I had to step away from football to handle some personal issues and family matters that right now outweigh football and require my immediate and full attention," Patrick said in a statement. "I would ask for everyone's support but also ask for privacy and time in dealing with this matter. Thank you."
The Associated Press contributed to this report