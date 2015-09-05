Giants among teams interested in Kam Chancellor

The Seahawks are planning for the regular season to start without the services of their star safety Kam Chancellor. Other teams are starting to inquire whether the team might be willing to move him.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants and other teams have reached out to the Seahawks to gauge their interest in dealing for him, including the New York Giants. But Rapoport said the Seahawks have not been willing to entertain any trade talks.
That doesn't mean that Chancellor is any closer to a new deal with the Seahawks. Rapoport said there has been no progress in talks between the team and Chancellor's agents. Seattle has been steadfast that they won't renegotiate Chancellor's deal with three years left on his contract. He just signed the deal in 2013.
In the meantime, the Seahawks are preparing for life without him. The team sent a fifth-round pick to Kansas City on Saturday in exchange for Kelcie McCray, who will add depth to the position.
It sounds like the Seahawks will test Chancellor's resolve. It's a lot harder to skip work when regular-season paychecks are due.