Giants add to receiving depth by claiming Thomas off waivers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have been awarded wide receiver Devin Thomas on waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

A former second-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins, Thomas is the second receiver signed by the Giants this week. They signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Michael Clayton on Tuesday, one day after leading receiver Hakeem Nicks had an emergency procedure to relieve pressure in his right leg.

To make roster room for Thomas on Wednesday, the Giants placed fullback Madison Hedgecock on season-ending injured reserve. He has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against the Chicago Bears in early October.

Thomas appeared in five games with the Redskins and Panthers this season and didn't have a catch. He returned 15 kickoffs with a 26.6-yard average.

Thomas has 40 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns in 35 career games.

Will Blackmon, who has returned punts and kickoffs for the Giants the past two games, didn't practice Wednesday because of a chest injury.

Defensive end Justin Tuck, who had a career-best three sacks Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, also sat out because of a quad injury, but he expects to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Nicks is still expected to miss three weeks with his leg injury.

"He's optimistic about a speedy recovery," Coughlin said.

Tight end Jake Ballard and defensive back Woodny Turenne were signed to the Giants' practice squad.

Ballard was signed to the active roster Saturday. He played as an extra tight end in Philadelphia and was waived after the Giants signed Clayton on Tuesday.

Turenne replaces Brandon Hughes, who was signed to the Eagles' active roster this week.

