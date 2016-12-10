Around the NFL

Giants activate Shane Vereen vs. Cowboys

Published: Dec 10, 2016 at 02:30 AM

Ahead of the Giants' most important test of the season, they are receiving some much needed help at the running back position.

Big Blue added running back Shane Vereen to the active roster on Saturday and expect him to play against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources with knowledge of the team's plan for Vereen. The team later made it official.

The former Patriots running back returned to practice last week after being placed on injured reserve following Week 3 with a triceps injury. Coach Ben McAdoo has been coy this week about how and if the Giants will use Vereen against Dallas, only saying that the back has had a "good, productive week."

Vereen's presence, coupled with the expected return of Justin Pugh, who is questionable with a knee injury, could ignite a historically-bad Giants running game (77.5 YPG), led by Rashad Jennings and Paul Perkins. At the very least, it should help keep New York on the field.

The Giants are 31st in the league in time of possession (26:50), in part due to their inability to convert on third downs (28th, 35 percent). A notorious third-down back, Vereen should factor heavily into McAdoo's playcalling.

