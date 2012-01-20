Giants-49ers will be appointment television this week

1. Is this the real Alex Smith? Finally? Forget about "The Catch III" or "The Grab." Vernon, this wasn't about you. When the ball is put in your stomach you're supposed to catch it. Yes, you got hit, but it wasn't as hard as T.O. got hit, and it was by a player smaller than you. This was about "The Throw," which was the best throw Smith has made in his life. I could hear the ball hiss through my TV set. A couple of Saints players could have reached out and tipped it, but it was by them so fast they couldn't even see it. Watch the replay from behind him and see the window he had to throw that ball. That was as big a throw as you'll ever see by ANY player in the NFL. Now can Smith keep it going? Did he peak with his 299-yard, three-TD day? I'm not expecting a re-run of last week, but right now he's playing with so much confidence I think he can keep it going against New York. I'm expecting a lot of huge throws from him when needed this week. You can't overvalue self-belief, and for the first time in his career, he has it. It could be his one moment in time rather than a leap to the next level, but it's still his moment.