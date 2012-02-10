Giacomini first of Seahawks' unrestricted free agents to re-sign

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks and free agent offensive lineman Breno Giacomini have agreed to a two-year contract extension after Giacomini proved to be a valuable backup on Seattle's offensive line.
The Seahawks confirmed the deal on Friday. According to the NFL Players Association website, Giacomini will make $1.5 million in base salary for the 2012 season and $3 million in 2013.
Giacomini played in 15 games and made eight starts on the Seahawks' offensive line last season, filling in at a variety of spots after Seattle lost starters Russell Okung, James Carpenter and John Moffitt to injuries. Giacomini made $600,000 in base salary last season.
Giacomini is the first of Seattle's 18 unrestricted free agents to re-sign with the club.
