Giacomini first of Seahawks' unrestricted free agents to re-sign

Published: Feb 10, 2012 at 06:01 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks and free agent offensive lineman Breno Giacomini have agreed to a two-year contract extension after Giacomini proved to be a valuable backup on Seattle's offensive line.

The Seahawks confirmed the deal on Friday. According to the NFL Players Association website, Giacomini will make $1.5 million in base salary for the 2012 season and $3 million in 2013.

Giacomini played in 15 games and made eight starts on the Seahawks' offensive line last season, filling in at a variety of spots after Seattle lost starters Russell Okung, James Carpenter and John Moffitt to injuries. Giacomini made $600,000 in base salary last season.

Giacomini is the first of Seattle's 18 unrestricted free agents to re-sign with the club.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

