Gholston's rookie struggles tell cautionary combine tale

"For that, you expect something right now. The attitude has to get better. He walked around like, sure, he's got the money, but you wondered did he want to play for 10 or 20 years and be a champion and make Pro Bowls? I saw it. I heard the reaction to it. And if a player tells you he doesn't hear those kind of whispers, he is lying. Any player that gives a damn is not going to play around with that. You have to do what you have to do to prove people wrong. You have to earn that locker-room respect. Go out and knock somebody's head off this year. Have a 10-sack year, and people will forget about his rookie year. Right now, he's built like Tarzan, plays like Jane. But he's young. He has the size and speed to do damage."