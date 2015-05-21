Getty staffer wins Dave Boss Award of Excellence

Getty Images staff photographer Tom Pennington is the winner of the Dave Boss Award of Excellence, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday. His photo was named Photograph of the Year by a panel of judges as part of the 47th Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest.
The winning photo, titled "Take That", depicts Baltimore Ravens defensive back Brynden Trawick in midair about to intercept a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys receiver Dwayne Harris. The image was captured during a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 16, 2014. The Ravens won the game, 37-30.
Pennington, a 13-year veteran of Getty Images and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, will be officially honored on August 9 at the Enshrinees GameDay Roundtable, part of the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival that centers on the enshrinement of the Class of 2015.