Gettleman 'fine' with Giants' current picks in 2021 NFL Draft, says he's tried to trade down in the past

One of the hot topics this week started with a statement of fact: Dave Gettleman has never traded back in the first round -- or any round -- of the NFL draft.

Gettleman's Giants, though, are considering moving out of their 11th-overall position in next week's opening round, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week. That would be a significant change in tendency and execution on the part of Gettleman, of course, so much that NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah told media members he'd expect a NASCAR race to start taking right turns before Gettleman trades down in a draft (those of you from Watkins Glen, Sonoma and the like don't need to chime in here).

Gettleman, who is still in the midst of a rebuild with notable steps taken in 2020 and 2021 free agency, only has six picks in the upcoming draft. A team not quite ready to contend for a Lombardi Trophy might want more picks than that, but there's also an argument to be made that points toward Gettleman's free-agent acquisitions as more than enough to bring in just a half dozen rookies via the draft.

The general manager took a moment to explain himself Thursday.

"I'm fine with the number of picks we have in this draft going in," Gettleman said. "You don't know what's going to happen. You don't know what's going to happen. I'm fine with the six. It's OK with me."

It's true, we don't know what's going to happen. That's a big part of the allure of the draft, a timed selection process in which circumstances can change wildly with just a few phone calls.

Gettleman hasn't hung up the phone with a deal in hand during his past drafts. It's not as if he hasn't tried, though.

"You guys don't believe me," Gettleman said when claiming he's attempted to work a deal during the draft in past years. "Meanwhile, Jeremiah had a great line: NASCAR will have right turns before D.G. trades back. Hell of a line. Had a good laugh.

"I've tried in the past. Honest, I've tried to trade back, but it's gonna be value. I'm not getting fleeced. I refuse to do it. If somebody wants to make a bad trade back, God bless 'em. We've had opportunities. I've tried.

"You have to understand the other piece of this is sometimes you have a trade and the guy that the team is trading up for is picked in front of you. We've had that happen to us. 'We've got a trade, we've got a trade.' So-and-so selects. 'No trade, Dave, goodbye.' They hang the phone up on me. So that happens, too. It's almost becoming urban myth. I've tried. I really have."

Ah, such is the fickle nature of dealmaking. Just when everything seems right to strike an agreement, it all falls apart -- or so Gettleman says.

Does this mean the Giants will buck history next week? Well, truly, we don't know. But even if New York stays put in the prime position to swap with a more desperate team, we can at least rest easy knowing it hasn't been without effort.