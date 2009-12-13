Getting healthy, rather than keeping edge, is Colts' main goal

Which isn't the easiest thing to do when you say goodbye to a legendary coach, Tony Dungy, during the offseason and put an unproven assistant, Jim Caldwell, in charge. Or when you say goodbye to Marvin Harrison, one of the greatest receivers in the history of the game. Or when you lose Anthony Gonzalez, who was supposed to pick up most of Harrison's slack, to injury. Or when you entrust a pair of youngsters, Pierre Garçon and Austin Collie, to prop up one of the most explosive passing games in the league.