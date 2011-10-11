Get drafted by America?s leading sports league

"The NFL Summer Internship Program gave me a firsthand view of the business of sports. It is unlike any other internship program I have experienced, as you are given work that is essential to the NFL business model, not making copies and getting coffee like many other programs. The program gives its participates a wide view of all of the functions that exist at the League through presentations delivered by other departments. I was unsure about what I wanted to do upon graduation going into the program, but after my experience at the NFL, I realized that a career in sports is the right choice for me.