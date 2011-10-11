Get drafted by America?s leading sports league

If you want experience in ...
The NFL has an opportunity for you!
This is your opportunity to catch a rare glimpse into the NFL's playbook of business strategies.
Learn how the world's leading sports business, media and entertainment company integrates its rich tradition with innovative approaches to entertain over 120 million fans each week during the season.
Headquartered in New York City, the National Football League is an organization designed to support its 32 member clubs on a variety of business, legal and operational matters.
What do those who experienced the program have to say?
"Joining the NFL Junior Rotational Program was the smartest career decision I made after graduating from Baruch College in 2006. Through the program, I was able to expand my knowledge in sports marketing, fan strategy, business development and event production. I'm thankful for the opportunity to have been mentored and taught by some of the sports industry's most talented professionals. I wouldn't be where I am today without JRP.
I highly recommend the NFL Junior Rotational Program to any young professional who wants to gain valuable, multi-facetted experience about America's top sports league." -- Elaine, Marketing Manager, Philadelphia Eagles 2006 JRP Graduate .
"Participating in the Junior Rotational Program has certainly improved my professional experience. I've gained many transferable skills and a much greater knowledge about the inner business workings of the NFL. Through the program, I've also been provided the opportunity to work in some very special roles, such as, a liaison for the Colts at Super Bowl XLI and a "Football 101" presenter at the 2008 owners meeting. These highlights have only enhanced an already incredible opportunity." -- Terell, Manager, National Football League 2006 JRP Graduate.
"I am learning about many aspects of branding and advertising. The project-based assignments have been very beneficial, because they've allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of my department and its role in helping the NFL become more successful. ... I have learned how league initiatives are implemented, and have been working with team members in my department to develop these programs." -- Current JRP Participant.
"The NFL Summer Internship Program gave me a firsthand view of the business of sports. It is unlike any other internship program I have experienced, as you are given work that is essential to the NFL business model, not making copies and getting coffee like many other programs. The program gives its participates a wide view of all of the functions that exist at the League through presentations delivered by other departments. I was unsure about what I wanted to do upon graduation going into the program, but after my experience at the NFL, I realized that a career in sports is the right choice for me.
The NFL Summer Internship Program gave me my first true view of how business operates at a corporate level. The Program allowed me to see all of the opportunities that were available not only at the League Office, but also with all 32 NFL clubs. Upon graduation from college, I had the chance to interview for multiple positions associated with the NFL. I am now working in the NFL Management Council department. I now envision myself working at the League for many years to come." -- Patrick, Assistant, National Football League 2008 Summer Internship Program Participant.
"During the internship I was given a project of my own that really challenged me and allowed me to work hard (which is exactly what I wanted from this experience). The project that I worked on had to do with finding a way to summarize and keep track of problems with the coaches communication systems used in the NFL. ... For my group to give a project of importance to me really shows that the NFL is committed to the learning experience." -- Summer Internship Program Participant.
Due to the high volume of applicants, only those selected for interviews will be contacted. Please do not contact the NFL regarding the status of your application. The NFL is not responsible for individual inquiries regarding the Program. The NFL is an equal opportunity employer.