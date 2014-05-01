Get a Dynamic Workout: Part 1: Hurdles

Keep the hurdle at the lowest position. Once again, have the athlete stand facing the hurdle, but this time they will stand so that only one leg will clear the hurdle. The athlete will pick up his inside knee to clear the hurdle in an up-and-over type movement pattern in which the the knee will lead over the hurdle causing the hip to turn inward to get the leg over. This up-and-over movement of the knee and hips helps promote hip internal rotation which is critical in moving efficiently in football.