Gerald McCoy: We want people to fear Raymond James

The Buccaneers have many of the elements synonymous with a successful franchise. Now, their biggest star wants his home stadium to feel like it.
"When the ball is thrown or the ball commits, all 11 hats to the ball," defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said, via ESPN.com. "Those guys just swarm the ball and if you're not careful with the ball they'll take it from you. That has to be our identity and we have to make people fear coming to (Raymond James Stadium)."
McCoy is one of the 10 best defensive players in football. He's joined by talented core players like Lavonte David (a top five 4-3 outside linebacker), George Johnson (a top 20 4-3 defensive end) and a slew of talented role players that are finally in place to fit Lovie Smith's defense.
So why can't McCoy be right?
Balancing out a rookie quarterback will be frustrating but potentially rewarding for the Buccaneers defense. Tampa will rely heavily on the run game and look to focus more on time of possession, both of which are crucial for a thriving defense.
If nothing else, it will be a step in the right direction. Maybe Raymond James won't be feared by the midway point of 2015, but it won't be laughed at, either.