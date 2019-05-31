Gerald McCoy using weekend to make decision on team

The free-agent defensive tackle has visited with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers and will use the coming days to make a decision, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
While a final determination is not imminent at the moment, McCoy could eventually join his chosen team in time for mandatory minicamp, Rapoport added.
McCoy immediately found himself a wanted man in the wake of his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Pro Bowler first visited with the Browns, followed by the Ravens and Panthers.
If McCoy desires to play for a contender, he can't go wrong with any of the teams.
The Browns, though, are one of the more exciting teams in the league heading to the 2019 season with the offseason additions of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and defensive end Olivier Vernon. The trio joined a foundation anchored by second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive end Myles Garrett, among others.
In the meantime, McCoy has a decision to make.
His suitors will now have to wait it out or make last-ditch efforts to show why McCoy should select them.