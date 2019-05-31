Around the NFL

Gerald McCoy using weekend to make decision on team

Published: May 31, 2019 at 09:54 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Gerald McCoy enters the weekend with choices as he looks to the future.

The free-agent defensive tackle has visited with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers and will use the coming days to make a decision, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

While a final determination is not imminent at the moment, McCoy could eventually join his chosen team in time for mandatory minicamp, Rapoport added.

Of note, the Browns kick off their three-day minicamp on the weekend of June 4-6, while the Ravens and Panthers will hold their respective minicamps on June 11-13.

McCoy immediately found himself a wanted man in the wake of his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Pro Bowler first visited with the Browns, followed by the Ravens and Panthers.

If McCoy desires to play for a contender, he can't go wrong with any of the teams.

The Ravens come off a 2018 season where they won the AFC North to make the postseason, while the Panthers have a talented foundation to turn around a disappointing 2018 campaign.

The Browns, though, are one of the more exciting teams in the league heading to the 2019 season with the offseason additions of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and defensive end Olivier Vernon. The trio joined a foundation anchored by second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive end Myles Garrett, among others.

Of the three teams vying for McCoy's services, the Browns as of Friday afternoon have the most salary cap space with $32.6 million. The Ravens have $13.4 million and the Panthers sit on $8.5 million.

In the meantime, McCoy has a decision to make.

His suitors will now have to wait it out or make last-ditch efforts to show why McCoy should select them.

