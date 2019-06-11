Around the NFL

Gerald McCoy: I'll never say anything bad about Tampa

Published: Jun 11, 2019 at 10:22 AM

The tides may be changing for Gerald McCoy, but the Carolina Panthers' newest acquisition wants to make sure the record is straight on his time as a Buccaneer.

On the most recent edition of the RapSheet + Friends podcast, McCoy took a moment to peel the curtain back and passionately address his tenure with the Bucs, amidst various reports coming out in recent weeks regarding his relationship with the organization that released him on May 20 after nine years of service.

"A lot of people think that I, I don't know, turned my back on them or disrespected them. I'll never do that. I'll never say anything bad about Tampa. I'll never say anything negative about Tampa," McCoy told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "It doesn't matter how much negative was said about me; it'll never be reciprocated because I know that organization changed my life and the time I had there was great.

"The fans, all the coaches I experienced, all the players I experienced, my entire time in Tampa was a joy and something I'll never forget. But everything happens for a reason and my time in Tampa just came to an end."

McCoy went on to reiterate his thoughts on loyalty, saying that, while he'll never forget his former team, he is a Carolina Panther now and that his new club will get "all of Gerald" in every aspect. He also made sure to highlight NFL greats such as Warren Sapp and Randy Moss as players who created a lasting legacy with their original team before departing for greener pastures and maintaining their status as game-changers.

McCoy may no longer be in Tampa, but, as long as the production is still there in Charlotte, he should have no problem crafting a new identity as a member of the Panthers' defensive front.

