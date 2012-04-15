Gerald McCoy can be 'dominant force' for Bucs, Schiano says

Published: Apr 15, 2012 at 06:17 AM

Derailed by torn bicep injuries in his first two NFL seasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy finally will reach his full potential as a "dominant force" by getting more playing time, his new coach, Greg Schiano, said.

"I'm excited to coach Gerald," Schiano told the Tampa Bay Times in a story published Sunday. "He plays defensive tackle the way I like. He comes off the ball with a flat back, he's a penetrating guy who can change direction. We've got to get him back healthy and keep him healthy. I think he can be a dominant force if we can just get some miles underneath him, some plays."

McCoy is expected to be fully recovered and ready for the team's offseason workouts. The Bucs' first voluntary minicamp begins Tuesday.

McCoy has started in all 19 NFL games in which he has appeared, collecting 39 tackles and four sacks.

Last season, after the Bucs got off to a 4-2 start, McCoy was lost for the rest of the campaign because of a torn right biceps. He tore his left biceps muscle during his rookie season, causing him to miss the team's final three games.

McCoy was selected No. 3 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, behind quarterback Sam Bradford (St. Louis Rams) and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (Detroit Lions).

