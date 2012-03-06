Georgia Tech WR Hill continues to impress at pro day

ATLANTA -- Former Georgia Tech receiver Stephen Hill hopes he's getting closer to becoming a high pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
After creating a buzz by running the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks ago, Hill caught all 12 passes thrown to him in a pro day workout Tuesday on campus.
Hill now must convince teams that he's worthy of a high second-round pick -- maybe better -- despite spending his college career in the Yellow Jackets' triple-option, run-oriented offense. He caught just 49 passes during a three-year career, but averaged an impressive 25.5 yards per reception.
"I've got to sell myself a lot," Hill said after the workout. "I think everybody has to sell themselves coming out of any offense, but of course I have to sell myself more. Other than that, I feel like the whole process is going great. There's a lot of work left to do."
Since reporting to the combine, Hill has advanced his cause considerably. He was considered as a potential fourth-round pick before arriving in Indianapolis, but his time in the 40 and his performance in other combine drills elevated his status.
All 32 NFL teams had representatives watching him Tuesday.
"It's all about route running and showing that I can catch with my hands," Hill said. "A lot of my focus today was mostly just getting in and out of breaks, but I think I should work on everything. Even if I'm good at something right now, I still need to work on it, even blocking, which we are so accustomed to doing at Georgia Tech."
Hill is widely considered the fifth-best receiver behind Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, Michael Floyd of Notre Dame, Alshon Jeffery of South Carolina and Baylor's Kendall Wright.
Other former Georgia Tech players who participated were running backs Roddy Jones and Embry Peeples, offensive tackle Jason Peters, linebacker Steven Sylvester, cornerback Rashaad Reid, defensive tackle Logan Walls and wide receiver Tyler Melton.
