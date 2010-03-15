Georgia Tech's pro day an invaluable experience for NFL evaluators

Dwyer also excelled in pass-catching drills, which was important because there are questions about whether the 2008 ACC Offensive Player of the Year can become a running back in the NFL after playing fullback in Tech's option offense. I don't think there is a ton of concern, though, as San Diego and Minnesota are two of the teams who've shown interest in the highly productive Dwyer (3,226 yards, 35 touchdowns in three seasons). Cowboys' running back Tashard Choice, who played ahead of Dwyer three seasons ago, said Dwyer can do anything asked of him and is an ideal power back for most teams.