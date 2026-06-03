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Georgia prosecutors drop misdemeanor charges against Falcons rookie WR Zachariah Branch

Published: Jun 03, 2026 at 02:17 PM
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Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. -- Prosecutors in Georgia have dropped two misdemeanor charges against Atlanta Falcons third-round rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

The former Georgia player was arrested in Athens the weekend before the NFL draft and was charged with obstructing public sidewalks/streets and the obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was released on a combined $39 bail.

At the time, the Athens-Clarke County Police said they were summoned to an early morning incident in which a large crowd had gathered outside a bar in Athens and was blocking the entrance to the building. Some people, a statement from the police said, were attempting to enter the bar that was closed.

Branch's attorney, Kim Stephens, issued a statement confirming that the charges had been dropped.

"After reviewing all evidence, including videos, and discussing the case with us, the State agreed to dismiss all charges against Mr. Branch yesterday," Stephens' statement read. "Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest, and never should have been arrested. We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch's excellent reputation and good name have been restored."

The Falcons took Branch with the No. 79 overall pick in April.

He led the playoff-bound Bulldogs with 81 catches, 811 yards and six touchdown receptions in 2025. Branch and his brother, Zion, both transferred to Georgia from Southern California last year. Zion Branch was a safety for the Bulldogs.

Copyright Associated Press 2026

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